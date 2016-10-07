Happenings

In a paper just published by researchers at Chapman University, findings showed associations between psychological well-being and physical activity in adults ages 50 and older.

“Researchers have long studied how physical activity can lead to improved mood and feelings of well-being,” says Julia Boehm, Ph.D., and lead author on the study, “however, less well understood is whether being happy and optimistic might actually encourage a person to be physically active.”

