Happenings

Leatherby Libraries' themed study rooms offer students elbow room, inspiration and more.

Fall semester finals were just days away and the four Chapman University business majors holed up in one of the library’s group study rooms had tests to prepare for, papers to write and projects to finish. With such a full plate of tasks, they probably never looked up to even take a break, right?

On the contrary. After the freshmen checked out keys to a study room at Leatherby Libraries one recent afternoon, they arrived at their second-floor destination to discover a surprise. Their quiet nook was a mini-museum of Sikh history. Read More